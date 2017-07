Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Queen of Beale Street's legacy will live on through a new scholarship for aspiring musicians.

Rollin Riggs, Ruby Bridges' manager and close friend, stopped by Live at 9 to talk about the new Ruby Wilson Scholarship fund at Stax Music Academy.

There are three ways you can donate:

Ruby Wilson Scholarship Fund

Stax Music Academy

Mail donation to Stax Music Academy