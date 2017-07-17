× Redbirds stay hot with seventh straight win

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla-The Memphis Redbirds picked up a third last at-bat win in four games after Patrick Wisdom’s home run in the top of the ninth blasted them to a 5-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) Monday night in Oklahoma City.

The Redbirds maintain the best record in Triple-A Baseball at 61-33 with their seventh-straight win and 15th in the last 17 games.

All five Memphis runs came via home run Monday night, giving them 109 homers in 94 games so far this season. The 2016 Redbirds hit 107 long balls in all 142 games last year.

Harrison Bader hit his 18th home run of the season in the fifth inning, as Memphis began to chip away at a 3-0 deficit. Alex Mejia tied the game a couple of batters later with his second since returning from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Matt Pearce, making his first Triple-A start of the season, threw shutout fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to finish his outing, and Kevin Herget tossed 2.0 scoreless frames to keep the game tied at 3 heading to the top of the ninth. Pearce worked 6.0 innings on the night, allowing three runs on six hits.

Bader singled to center field to start the ninth, and Wisdom followed with his 20th homer of the season. His 20 bombs and 61 RBI lead the Cardinals organization. Josh Lucas came on and slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth to pick up his seventh save.

The Redbirds played another errorless game defensively, extending their miscue-free streak to 52.0-straight innings spanning five full games and into a sixth.

Breyvic Valera and Rangel Ravelo each had two hits for Memphis, along with Bader and Mejia.

The Redbirds and Dodgers continue their series tomorrow night at 7:05. Memphis returns home Friday for eight games against Las Vegas and Salt Lake.