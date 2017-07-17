× Purple Haze club granted extension in case for later hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Purple Haze Night Club was granted more time Monday to prove it’s part of the Beale Street Historic District, a designation that would allow the club to keep serving alcohol until 5 a.m.

Purple Haze, located in a modern building a block south of Beale on Second Street, would be required to stop serving at 3 a.m. if a lawsuit filed by the owners of nearby Club 152 — a group that includes Kevin Kane, president and CEO of the Memphis Convention and Visitor’s Bureau — prevails.

That group says the later hours aren’t allowed because the building is not part of the Beale Street district, and they have support from the city of Memphis and Downtown Memphis Commission.

But Purple Haze club owners argue the property should be able to serve drinks an extra two hours like its neighbors around the corner on Beale.

The suit had a hearing in Chancery Court on Monday morning.

“Once all facts are brought before the court we are confident that we will prevail and continue our normal operations until 5 a.m.,” Pat Thomasson, Purple Haze’s owner, said in a statement.