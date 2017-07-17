× Police: Armed robbery suspect grabs employee taking out trash

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for a violent robbery in Southwest Shelby County.

The incident was reported late Sunday evening at the Family Dollar in the 5200 block of South Third.

An employee said she was taking out the trash when someone grabbed her and pushed something into her back.

He forced her to the ground once inside and told her not to move before heading to the front.

That’s where surveillance cameras captured him pointing a gun at the cashier’s head.

But police said he didn’t stop there.

Before fleeing the scene, he kicked the employee still on the ground in the back of the store.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.