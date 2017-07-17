× Man caught on camera stealing candy machine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A burglar got away with an extra sweet steal.

The burglary at Monsters Ink Tattoo Shop in the 7000 block of Stage Road on the afternoon of July 4.

The suspect smashed the shop’s front glass window with a crow bar, police said.

Memphis Police released security footage Monday showing the suspect carrying a candy machine out to a red car.

MPD needs help identifying the suspect, who’s still at large. Police said the car is possibly a Nissan Versa.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or submit an anonymous tip at www.528cash.org.