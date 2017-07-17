× Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos on Main suffers ceiling collapse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos says it will be three to four weeks before the popular Downtown eatery can reopen following a ceiling collapse.

The ceiling fell in at 8:10 Saturday night. According to a friend of the owner, he “heard a loud crack and then the ceiling came down.”

No one was seriously injured, the owner said via Facebook, but the restaurant remained closed on Monday.

While the building is reportedly in good shape structurally, the ceiling plaster was old.

County records show the Main Street building was constructed in 1915.

This provided pic shows the roof collapse and damage at Maciel's from over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/76xoPumr7M — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) July 17, 2017