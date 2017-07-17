Hateful message written on receipt for server at Cordova restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDOVA , Tenn. — "We don't tip white ppl, LOL"

That hateful message was written on a receipt and left for a message for a Memphis server during his shift on Sunday.

Now people in the community are rallying around the man after his friend posted a picture of the receipt on Facebook, which is getting a lot of attention.

Brandy Sciara saw the horrible, racist message on her phone when her friend Nathan Bergeron sent her a picture of the receipt a couple left him during his shift at on the border Mexican Grill at near Wolfchase.

"I was absolutely devastated and so sad for him," said Sciara.

And to make matters worse, Brandy says Nathan sleeps in his car and he's working to get money for an apartment.

"I've seen Nathan, he's counting his dollars and trying to add it up to see if he has gas to make it to work the next day," said Sciara. "He's not going to tell you how it really makes him feel, he's just hoping he has a couch to sleep on the next day."

I asked her did Nathan mention anything about how the couple treated him.

"His response was, the lady was actually really nice," said Sciara. "It could've been the boyfriend or husband that was with her that wrote it, and he said it happens, people don't want to tip and they don't have too."

Brandy tells me she posted the receipt on Facebook hoping people would send words of encouragement, but most asked if they could donate money. This promoted her to start a GoFundMe for Nathan that's reached over $1,000.

"I feel like this happens a lot more than what it should whether you're black or you're white or you're young or old," said Sciara.

"I feel like this happens a lot where servers are really under appreciated."

"You don't have to tip if you don't want to, but to not tip because of how somebody looks is not right," said Sciara.

We reached out to management at On the Border and they sent us this statement saying, "We're always going to take care of or employees and have their back."

Here's a link to Nathan's GoFundMe account, if you would like to donate: www.gofundme.com/a-place-called-home-for-nathan