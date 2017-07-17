× Grandmother: Scammer used obituary information against her

FLOWOOD, Miss. — An 81-year-old grandmother is warning others after she says a scammer used an obituary to try to con her out of her hard-earned money.

The victim, who wanted to remain unidentified, said her late husband died in March.

Like a lot of families, her loved ones decided to post an obituary in their local newspaper and online announcing the death and funeral arrangements.

Several months later, that information was used against her, she told The Clarion-Ledger.

She said it all began when she received a phone call from someone claiming to be her grandson, Brad.

The man said hello then jumped into a lengthy story about how he was in a car accident and charged with reckless driving.

“Brad” said he needed bail money.

He also explained that his voice sounded different because he had broken his nose.

The 81-year-old grandmother knew from the beginning something was off and told “Brad” he should call his father, prompting the caller to hang up.

“It’s bad when they start using the obituaries,” she told The Clarion-Ledger. “I can see where people in a bereaved state could be taken in by this scam.”

While it’s a scam that’s been making the rounds for some time now, this case serves as a warning to watch what you post.

Even something as innocent as an obituary could make you an easy target.