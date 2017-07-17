Forrest City officer accused of excessive force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Two witnesses are claiming a Forrest City police officer used a stun gun on a man without warning Sunday.

In video provided to WREG, you can see a commotion and hear a loud crackling sound.

Forrest City police told WREG officers were dispatched to break up a fight between a man and woman.

Police Chief Deon Lee said the man struck the woman, who is six months pregnant, and said the suspect was given ample warning before the stun gun was deployed.

This isn't the first time this same officer has found himself in the center of controversy.

WREG's Luke Jones is looking into this and will have much more tonight at 10 p.m.