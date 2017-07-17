× Firefighters investigating possible arson in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Fire Department are looking into a possible case of arson at an Orange Mound convenience store.

The fire started at Save More Grocery at Park Ave. and Pendleton St. around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke on the roof.

After their preliminary investigation, firefighters found evidence that someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail onto the roof.

So far, investigators haven’t identified any suspects.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at (800) 762-3017.