Firefighters investigating possible arson in Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Fire Department are looking into a possible case of arson at an Orange Mound convenience store.
The fire started at Save More Grocery at Park Ave. and Pendleton St. around 3:15 a.m. Monday.
When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke on the roof.
After their preliminary investigation, firefighters found evidence that someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail onto the roof.
So far, investigators haven’t identified any suspects.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at (800) 762-3017.