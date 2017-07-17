× Father and kids robbed by men wearing JFK and clown masks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father said he was forced on the ground, held at gunpoint by two men in masks and robbed in front of his 3- and 4-year-old children.

It happened Saturday evening in Berclair on Treadwell near Given.

“A blue Impala was following me,” said the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

He said something didn’t feel right.

Seconds later, he said the blue Impala drove onto the sidewalk and almost hit his sons.

Two men then jumped out.

“They had on some Halloween masks, but I don’t know who it is,” he told WREG.

The victim said one of the men was dressed as a clown and the other was in a John F. Kennedy mask. He said they were both toting large guns.

“They told me to lay down on the ground, and they put two guns on the back of my head,” he said.

His kids were just feet away. The victim told WREG he cleared his pockets and handed over $250.

“They put my boys in the back seat and took my money. My rent money and my food money,” he said.

Eventually, they let everyone go unharmed.

The victim called the cops, but officers have yet to catch the robbers last seen driving north on Highland.

If you have information, call Crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.