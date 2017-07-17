Download our news and weather apps

Easy mango smoothie recipes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Summer is a wonderful time for incorporating super fruits.

Not only are they in season but the super fruits are also a great option for a light summer meal.

Chef Tina Hue showed WREG two smoothies recipes that are so fast and simple you can make them at home.

Mango Kale Smoothie

  • 1 banana
  • 1/2 cup diced mango
  • 2 kale leaves
  • 1/2 cup pineapple juice
  • 1 tablespoon almonds
  • 1 tablespoon Sun Warrior Vegan Protein
  • 1 cup of ice

Dragon Fruit Hydration Smoothie

  • 1 pack of Pitaya Plus Smoothie Pack
  • 1/2 cup diced mango
  • 1/2 cup coconut water
  • 1/3 cup of papaya juice
  • 1 1/2 cup ice

 