Easy mango smoothie recipes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Summer is a wonderful time for incorporating super fruits.
Not only are they in season but the super fruits are also a great option for a light summer meal.
Chef Tina Hue showed WREG two smoothies recipes that are so fast and simple you can make them at home.
Mango Kale Smoothie
- 1 banana
- 1/2 cup diced mango
- 2 kale leaves
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 1 tablespoon almonds
- 1 tablespoon Sun Warrior Vegan Protein
- 1 cup of ice
Dragon Fruit Hydration Smoothie
- 1 pack of Pitaya Plus Smoothie Pack
- 1/2 cup diced mango
- 1/2 cup coconut water
- 1/3 cup of papaya juice
- 1 1/2 cup ice
35.149534 -90.048980