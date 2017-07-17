Easy mango smoothie recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Summer is a wonderful time for incorporating super fruits.

Not only are they in season but the super fruits are also a great option for a light summer meal.

Chef Tina Hue showed WREG two smoothies recipes that are so fast and simple you can make them at home.

Mango Kale Smoothie

1 banana

1/2 cup diced mango

2 kale leaves

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1 tablespoon almonds

1 tablespoon Sun Warrior Vegan Protein

1 cup of ice

Dragon Fruit Hydration Smoothie

1 pack of Pitaya Plus Smoothie Pack

1/2 cup diced mango

1/2 cup coconut water

1/3 cup of papaya juice

1 1/2 cup ice