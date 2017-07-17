× Memphis couple robbed in driveway, forced into trunk of car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple is safe after they were reportedly robbed and forced into the back of their car by three armed men.

The incident happened early Sunday morning on Vista Drive near Alcy Elementary School.

The victims were in their driveway when the suspects approached.

According to a police report, one of them aimed a gun at the couple, saying, “You know what this is. Take everything out of your pockets.”

The couple quickly handed over their house and car keys, wallets, the woman’s purse, $750 cash, their bank cards and an iPhone.

The suspects then forced them at gunpoint into the trunk of their car before fleeing the scene.

They said they were able to escape and call for help.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.