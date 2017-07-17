× 5-year-old, cousins survive being hit in California crosswalk

OAKLAND, Ca. — A horrifying collision caught on camera.

“I saw the lights right before my eyes. And I remember the car hitting me on the right side of my pelvis,” said 18-year-old Carla Mendoza-Calmo.

The incident happened last Wednesday night as a young driver hit two women and a 5-year-old boy, sending them flying across the pavement.

“I thought I was gone. Honestly I thought I was dead,” Jackie Velasquez told CBS News.

Carla’s little brother was pinned under the front bumper.

“He wasn’t responsive. I remember feeling very guilty about it because I couldn’t protect him and my cousin.”

Warning: Viewer Discretion is Advised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both women are now home.

Jackie's got internal injuries and broken bones while Carla suffered a fractured pelvis, broken ankle and knee.

The 8-year-old is still in the hospital with a fractured back.

Neighbors said it's the third pedestrian accident at the intersection in three years.

They're now demanding the city put a flashing light in the crosswalk.

As for the driver, witnesses said he stayed on the scene, but didn't have a license on him.

It's unclear if he was arrested.