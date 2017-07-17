3 carjackings plus attempted carjacking reported over weekend, victim shares terrifying story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A warning for drivers after three carjackings and an attempted carjacking were reported all in one weekend.

What's especially alarming is the carjackings were all across the city at different times.

Less than 24 hours after Ricky Murphy says he was attacked, he is still shaken.

"There was like three of them and one had a gun and they ran up like, get out the car! Get out the car! Get out the car! And I just gave it up because you know I kinda feared for my life, you know?”

Murphy was home from work Monday, without a vehicle after his white Ford Fusion was stolen at the intersection of Kerr Avenue and Pillow Street, a few hundred yards from his home.

Murphy told police three men and a women threatened and attacked him.

"It just blows me away, you know what I’m saying? I was just shocked," he said.

He was even more surprised when WREG told him he wasn’t the only one targeted this weekend.

According to police reports, the victims stretched from South Memphis to Whitehaven and Hickory Hill.

Early Saturday morning a man told police he was looking at his phone while in his car at a gas station off South Third when a man came up, pointed a gun at the victim and told him to, “drop it off.”

The victim told police the thief took off with his phone and his car.

Thankfully his car was found later by police.

There was another scary encounter for a woman at a Whitehaven gas station off East Holmes Road. She told police a man approached her, armed with a handgun and demanded her vehicle. She laid on the horn, scaring him off.

Police say that happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Also in Hickory Hill a man told police he was carjacked outside of his apartment around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Little Brook Circle.

To the carjackers creating crime, Murphy has a message.

"Well I say get a job! Do something.”

Since the scare he said he’s forced to make some lifestyle changes.

"Get home earlier. That’s what I’m going to do because there’s so much happening every day.”