Police: Man stabs cousin during fight at cookout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically stabbed when a fight broke out at a cookout.

Police said the 23-year-old victim went to a cookout at his cousin Searcy Bryant’s apartment in the 3500 block of Tall Oaks Circle.

The two got into an argument, which police said then turned into a fight.

The victim told police Bryant attacked him as he was trying to leave; he said he tried to run away, but he fell and Bryant stabbed him twice in the thigh.

Police said the victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Bryant, 28, wasn’t originally at the scene when officers arrived, but police said he returned not long after, and they took him into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence.