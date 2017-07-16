× Man dead after Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an early-morning shooting in Binghampton.

The shooting took place just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Memphis Police Department says officers found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of Faxon Avenue.

The man was rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was possibly driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe. Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

Memphis police are asking that anyone with any information pertaining to this shooting call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.