Look up! Northern Lights spectacle possible Sunday night

Posted 4:11 pm, July 16, 2017, by

Photo of an Aurora Borealis (Northern LIghts) display in Rapid City, SD on November 5th, 2001. The Aurora this night was seen over many parts of the Northern Hemisphere north of the tropics, courtesy of an unusually large geomagnetic storm. Photo: National Weather Service/CNN Wire

A geomagnetic storm could bring a spectacular show to skies across the northern United States on Sunday night.

The Aurora Borealis phenomenon — also known as the Northern Lights — may be visible “as low as New York to Wisconsin to Washington State,” according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

Aurora Borealis happen when electrically charged electrons and protons in the Earth’s magnetic field collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere, turning into a stunning show of lights.

The phenomenon is named after Aurora, the Roman goddess of dawn.

NOAA said the best viewing times to catch the light show, clouds permitting, will be between 10 p.m. CT Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, and again between 1 a.m. ET to 4 a.m.