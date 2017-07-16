× Grizzlies summer run ends short of a title

LAS VEGAS – The Grizzlies hopes of a Summer League title came to an ugly end in Las Vegas, losing to the Portland Trailblazers 87-82 in the Tournament semifinals.

The Grizz blowing a 19-point lead as the Blazers got game highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds from Memphian and former Tennessee Vol Jarnell Stokes.

Rookie Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies in scoring with 16.

Wayne Selden had 13 but the Grizzlies leading scorer in Summer League play was just 5 of 13 from the floor.