“True People Search” website giving out personal information

The website is called "True People Search" and it's easy to remove yourself once you realize you're on it—problem is not one person we asked knew they were on it.

“Oh my gosh."

Morgan Cormack doesn't know life without the internet-the 23-year-oldbarely remembers the world before social media.

Even growing up in an age where so much is online-she is stunned that this much is online about her.

“That's pretty frightening," Cormack said. "I didn't expect it to have all the information on there.”

“That's my entire family…Wow.”

29-year-old Kaylyn Gimber is a millennial in the same boat.

“Yeah. You can click on it and map out exactly where I live," Gimber said. "Wow.”

The KCTV5 producers agreed to test "true people search" by typing in their names.

What comes up is everything they thought was private: cell phones, land lines, addresses, even their apartment numbers maps leading to their homes, along with the information of every single family member.

“It's very detailed and that's very alarming to me.” Cormack expressed.

“Nobody should be shocked at all.”

Technology expert Burton Kelso says true people serch is perfectly legal, and it's also one of many free sites where your personal information is readily available to anyone who wants it.

“Are you unlisted?” Asks reporter Alexis Del Cid

“Yes,” Gimber replies. “On Facebook I'm private. On social media I'm really private.”

“I've always had my fb private," Cormack said. "I don't share my personal information on the internet.”

But Kelso says most of the information collected isn't coming from social media.

Ever bought anything online and had it shipped to your home?

“If they're getting their items shipped to them," Kelso explains. "Then they're sending that information out.”

Have you ever entered into a contract with a business like a cable, internet or cell provider? Likely, yes —and if so, your information might have been sold.

Marriage licenses, divorce filings, birth and death records, tax records, they're all out there, being collected and shared by sites like this one.

“There are a ton of sites out there and you've got to go to every site and make sure your name is off every site,” Kelso says.

The good news, it's easy to remove yourself from true people search-and Kaylyn and Morgan did that immediately, by clicking the link and following the instructions.

But both wonder how many more sites are sharing this kind of detailed information that they *don't know about.

“It's a little disturbing that you can get THAT much information about ONE Person,” Cormack said.

Kelso recommends the website accountkiller.com to get you started with removing your personal information from the internet.

It lists dozens of sites you may be on-and there's a quick link you can click to remove your information.