Semi driver charged in deadly hit and run in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 54-year-old Memphis man has been charged in connection with Friday's deadly hit-and-run in Hickory Hill.
"Every time I close my eyes, you see that very moment," said Amanda Gibson. "You see that lifeless person on the ground."
Those images replay over and over again in her mind.
She recalls hearing a screech, then watching helplessly as an 18-wheeler hit a woman crossing the street.
"When I saw it, she was like fumbling in the air," Gibson said. "And then at that moment, I dropped my head. Everybody was like in a wrenching moment."
Police say semi driver Billie Saffold hit the woman and took off, leaving her in the middle of the road where she was hit by another car.
"And she was just laying there, and with traffic maneuvering, a lot of people were afraid to get out and help her," Gibson said.
Several viewers WREG spoke with have complained recently that the intersection is too dangerous.
It's the same area where an 18-year-old University of Memphis student was killed in a hit and run in April.
The driver who killed her still hasn't been caught.
Ira Singleton, who lives nearby, believes too many drivers simply aren't paying attention.
"It's a busy intersection," he said. "A lot of them take too many chances. I think they don't have their mind on the pedestrians crossing. I think their mind is on traffic."
A witness followed Saffold to a nearby business and told him he had hit someone, but police say Saffold told the man he was crazy and refused to return to the scene.
Saffold is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and failure to stop and render aid.He's out of jail on a $1,000 bond.