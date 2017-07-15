Semi driver charged in deadly hit and run in Hickory Hill

Those images replay over and over again in her mind.

She recalls hearing a screech, then watching helplessly as an 18-wheeler hit a woman crossing the street.

"When I saw it, she was like fumbling in the air," Gibson said. "And then at that moment, I dropped my head. Everybody was like in a wrenching moment."

Police say semi driver Billie Saffold hit the woman and took off, leaving her in the middle of the road where she was hit by another car.

"And she was just laying there, and with traffic maneuvering, a lot of people were afraid to get out and help her," Gibson said.

Several viewers WREG spoke with have complained recently that the intersection is too dangerous.

It's the same area where an 18-year-old University of Memphis student was killed in a hit and run in April.