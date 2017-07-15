Residents at seniors apartment building get relief following flooding due to burst pipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memphis,TN.--It greeted you at the elevator a massive pool of water waiting and forcing senior citizens at Madison Tower in downtown to wade through their own apartments.

"It was leaking from the wall up there and it's all the way to the wall over there it's just plumb pitiful," said Samuel Ward.

A constant drip for more than 12 hours left Ward's apartment underwater.

"I don't have much but I don't want to lose that either,"

Light bulbs removed to avoid electrocution since there's water pouring from the ceiling WREG found out the flooding was caused by a pipe bursting on the 6th floor. An issue that caused water to pour down each floor and even down to the parking garage.

"Lord Knows I can't do this, I am already sick," said resident Dorothy Black.

Pushing a mop back and forth was not the chore Dorothy Black planned on doing after dialysis but it's what she had to do to keep the flood from soaking her apartment and two doors down plans were ruined there too.

"I was supposed to go to a funeral today but I didn't go," said Mary Godwin.

Mary Godwin says when water started coming through her walls she cancelled all her plans picked up the phone and tried to get help from management she says until WREG showed up nothing was being done.

Maintenance workers came in and stopped the leak and a company drained the water from each unit finally giving residents the resolution they wanted from the first drip.

The residents claim they had a hard time getting help because the building office is not

open on weekends. In this case since it was an emergency, maintenance workers did eventually come in

to solve the issue.