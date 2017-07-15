Baby waiting to see Hogle Zoo lions adorably misses the show

SALT LAKE CITY – A trip to the zoo in Salt Lake City turned out to be more exciting than a mom and her kids expected.

Hollie Poore took her 9-month-old son, Levi, to see the jungle cats and the funniest thing happened as he patiently waited to see them, amused by the onlookers around him.

That’s when a lion spotted the baby and starts pawing at the glass frantically in what looks like an attempt to get the little guy.

Luckily, Hollie caught it on camera and posted it for all to see.

Fortunately, the baby didn’t see what was happening.