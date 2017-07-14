× Verizon customers report service issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A regional service outage impacted Verizon Wireless customers across the Mid-South.

Customers all the way from Jackson, Tennessee to Memphis appeared to be having issues with their service Friday morning including the Memphis Police Department.

A spokesperson said Verizon customers had the ability to call 911, but the department was unable to call them back in the event they became disconnected.

The problem has since been resolved.

The company released a statement acknowledging the service interruption.

They added engineers were able to identify the problem and quickly restored service.