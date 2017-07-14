× Hit and run involving tractor-trailer kills one in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a hit and run accident involving a tractor-trailer at Kirby and Winchester, a Memphis Fire Department watch commander confirmed.

The wreck happened around 1 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a woman was struck by the 18-wheeler before being struck by a second vehicle.

The driver of the tractor trailer fled the scene after the accident.

WREG has a crew headed to the scene.