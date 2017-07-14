Sunflower fields forever at Shelby Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's summertime and the sunflowers at Shelby Farms Park have begun reaching for the skies.

This year the Agricenter planted more than 78,000 seeds, its largest planting ever. One field is on Germantown Parkway, with another on Walnut Grove Road.

While many other crops at the Agricenter are planted for research, the sunflowers are an annual gift to the community — and a perfect backdrop for photo shoots.

While the park encourages people to come out and enjoy the flowers, officials ask that you don't pick them.

But these sunflower fields won't last forever — the flowers only bloom for about three weeks.