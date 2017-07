× Several power outages throughout Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water is reporting more than 1700 customers without power after Friday evening storms.

WREG received reports of businesses closing due to the outages.

East Memphis, Germantown and Collierville are the heaviest hit areas.

Viewers told WREG that Claybrook St. is completely flooded.

WREG weather experts are tracking the storms.

