× Porn lands pair with obscenity charges in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. — Jonesboro police arrested two suspects Friday for allegedly filming public sex acts in Trumann.

Police performed a search of the home of 30-year-old Leslie Sessions and 36-year-old Derek Calloway and seized a number of items as evidence.

Investigators obtained bench warrants on Thursday for the arrest of Calloway and Sessions.

JPD’s Street Crime Unit say they received information indicating that Sessions was committing sex acts in public places and Calloway was recording her actions.

Police found evidence that the acts happened inside a Jonesboro restaurant, in the parking lot of a home improvement store, at Craighead Forest Park and at the Arkansas Nature Center.

They were taken before a District Court Judge who charged them with a public display of hard-core sexual conduct, obscene filming and promoting an obscene performance.

Officers also allege that the pair promoted the video recordings on a variety of social media sites.

They are set to appear in Craighead County Court.