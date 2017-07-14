× Police: Wolfchase Galleria ‘beatdown’ post was a hoax

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The men who posted about a planned “beatdown” of white people at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall this week said the entire thing was a hoax.

Memphis Police told WREG they met with the individuals after the post was made.

They quickly stated it was a joke, but it certainly didn’t have anybody including police laughing.

The post was made by a group calling themselves the Memphis Flash Mob Cartel who took to social media saying they’d be at the mall Friday attacking people simply because of the color of their skin.

It was pulled down after a few hours, and it’s now impossible to find the group that created the event, but now there’s a new page up in retaliation of the old page, this one encouraging Caucasians to fight back against the original beatdown coordinators.

Concern quickly swept across social media with many WREG viewers calling or sharing the post with us online.

Police said they will keep their eye on the mall just to be safe.