Police: Utility theft investigation leads to discover of dozens of stolen guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police say an MLGW utility theft investigation led them to a home where they discovered dozens of stolen guns.

Eight people were arrested Tuesday at the house in the 3000 block of Tutwiler after investigators found stolen pistols, rifles and shotguns.

Police say an MLGW investigator called police after he observed a stolen meter at the house on Tutwiler and a long extension chord that stretched to house a street away on Manhattan.

Investigators said while doing a security sweep of the home they saw a box full of long guns in a closet and after obtaining a search warrant found several handguns under a bed and a rifle in the trunk of a gold Acura parked at the home on Tutwiler.

Investigators said the rifle was stolen from the Chester County Sheriff's Office in Henderson, TN. Police say 27 other weapons recovered were taken in a burglary in Chester County.

A total of 57 firearms were confiscated worth nearly $7,000.

Judy Edlund, Courtney Alford, Phillip Brooks, Tamlyn Conley, Johnathon Curry, Sallie Murphy, Rodrick Roberts and Anthony Turnage are all facing left of property charges. Police are still looking for a woman who is also charged with theft of services.