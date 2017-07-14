× Police seek info after attempted kidnapping of girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 6-year-old girl nearly became the target of a kidnapping Thursday evening, police say.

The girl was riding her bicycle in the 3600 block of McDuff near Dunn and Robin Hood about 7:45, when an older model, maroon, four-door car, possibly a Toyota with temporary tags, approached her, according to police.

The car was driven by a female, and a male passenger tried to lure the girl into the car.

The suspects were alerted to the girl’s mother and sped away westbound on McDuff.

Police ask anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or submit a tip at http://www.528cash.org/