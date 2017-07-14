× Police: Be on the lookout for skimmers at the pumps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With more and more people using debit and credit cards to gas up, police say you need to be very aware of your surroundings before you swipe.

Just this week, someone tried to put a skimmer on one of the pumps at an Exxon Station in Germantown.

The cashier noticed that the suspect’s vehicle spent nearly 30 minutes at the pump without buying any gas.

When the worker went outside to check things out the driver took off.

“Not to alarm anyone, she came out and made it look like she was looking at pumps and it looked like he had broken the seal off the pump and he just took off.”

Workers at the gas station are trained to check the pumps every hour to make sure no one has tampered with them.

Police told WREG if you notice anything suspicious around any gas pump, go inside the store and alert employees right away.