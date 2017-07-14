× Orange Mound man convicted of killing woman holding a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing a woman during a party in Orange Mound was convicted on numerous charges including voluntary manslaughter.

In December 2014, WREG reported Johnny Jenkins got into an argument with a woman inside an apartment in the 2800 block of Kimball Road.

Jenkins left the room to retrieve a gun then opened fire.

The bullet went through the wall and into the next room hitting Felisha Pittman in the head while she was holding a baby.

The child was not hurt, but Pittman died on the scene.

Jenkins attempted to leave the scene and threw his gun into some nearby bushes.

That gun was later recovered by authorities.

Jenkins was also convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

He will be sentenced next month.