PHOTOS: New baby giraffe born at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The baby boom at the Memphis Zoo continues with the arrival of a baby giraffe named Wakati.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wakati to our giraffe family as we’ve been waiting awhile for this new baby,” shared Courtney Janney, area curator. “Wakati means “time” in Swahili and we felt it was a good fit for our new arrival.”

First-time mom, Wendy, gave birth to the little guy early Wednesday morning and is doing just fine, the zoo said.

She immediately began mothering her baby and is expected to be a terrific new mom.

Wakati is the second giraffe to be born at the Memphis Zoo in the last three months to father Niklas.

His other son, Bogey, was born in April.

In all, there are now nine giraffes at the Memphis Zoo and visitors can see all of them now in their exhibit.