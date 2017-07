× Memphis joins nightclubs against popular downtown nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Purple haze is staying open until 5 a.m. since it’s part of the Beale Street Historic District.

But others including city officials and the Downtown Memphis Commission say it should have to close earlier Because it’s not on the part of Beale that’s closed to cars.

Purple Haze has been a problem area for police responding to crime, Including past shootings.

There’s a hearing set for the matter on Monday morning.