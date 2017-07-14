Marines release names of 16 killed in Mississippi plane crash

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. — The 16 service members killed in a Mississippi plane crash have been identified by the Marine Corps.

The military released names on their Twitter page early Friday morning with the message of “Honor the Fallen.”

Honor the Fallen The 15 Marines and one sailor who were lost in the KC-130T crash have been identified. Semper Fidelis. #Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/Wt2ZrEQWI7 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

The KC-130 air tanker based out of Stewart International Guard Base was airlifting a team from the Marine Corp Special Operations Command Second Raider Battalion from Cherry Point, North Carolina to Naval Air Facility El Centro in California when it suddenly disappeared from radar around 4 p.m.

Marines: ’16 great Americans’ killed in Mississippi plane crash

The crash left behind two large impact areas about a half a mile north and south of Highway 82 and large amounts of debris.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.