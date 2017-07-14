× Local church to host Back to School & Community Health Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The start of the school year is around the corner and a local church is helping local students get ready.

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church is hosting a free Back to School and Community Health Fair July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the event, students can get free hearing and dental screenings, uniform vouchers, Pre-K screenings and more.

Plus, the first 1,000 students to arrive will received free backpacks and school supplies, but you have to register ahead of time!

