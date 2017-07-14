× Jail food services worker arrested after deputies say she had physical relationship with inmate

CORINTH, Miss. — A food services worker at the Alcorn County Detention Center has been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime after she admitted to having a physical relationship with an inmate.

Susan Iwema, 51, is in custody at the jail on $3,000 bond and is banned from returning to the facility.

Alcorn County Chief Deputy Dusty Essary said Iwema had been using Facebook Messenger to communicate with the inmate for two to three months.

The inmate had the cell phone illegally. That phone has been confiscated.

Iwema is a supervisor with CBM Food Services, The company is contracted with the jail, so she does not technically work for the jail.

WREG reached out to CBM Food Services for comment but have not heard back.

Authorities began looking for evidence after receiving tips about Iwema and the inmate, Essary said.

WREG went to the home Iwema was living at in Alcorn County.

Another woman, who did not want to be identified, said Iwema had been living with her since January. She said she warned Iwema of having relationships with inmates.

“She said some of them always wanted to date her, I told her you shouldn’t be doing anything like that. I said they don’t play games around here," said the former roommate.