× Gun collection stolen from Memphis officer’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating the theft of a “very large collection” of handguns, shotguns and assault rifles — and the victim in this case is one of their own.

Someone broke into an East Memphis home through a window Wednesday afternoon and opened four gun safes, making off with 17 firearms, according to a police report.

The value of the weapons ranged from handguns worth a few hundred dollars to a Bushmaster AR-15 assault rifle valued at $10,000. The suspects also took jewelry and change from the home before escaping through the front door.

The gun safes may not have been locked, police said. The victim was away from the house for only about three hours when the burglary took place.

Memphis Police confirmed the victim is an MPD officer.