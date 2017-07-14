Goodwill janitor shot in both legs remains in the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- WREG is learning more information about a senseless crime that has left a hard-working janitor in the hospital for weeks.

Robert Montgomery, who is mentally challenged, has worked for the Goodwill on Stage Road for the past 43 years.

"A lot of our costumers had known Robert for many years. He's a pleasant guy. Always got a smile on his face," said Memphis Goodwill President Tony Martini. "It's just so cold-blooded.

It was June 27, like any other Tuesday morning, Montgomery was walking to the bus stop to catch a ride to work.

He was just feet away on Given when police said a teenager walked up to him and demanded his wallet.

Montgomery said he handed over the $25 he had, and then the teen pulled the trigger and shot Montgomery in both legs.

The teen got away.

"I was going to the bus stop too," said Ricky Montgomery.

He said he found his brother lying on the sidewalk screaming for help.

"He's okay. He can't walk. For a while, he couldn't eat nothing or drink nothing," he said.

Montgomery remains in the hospital. He's slowly getting better.

His coworkers are raising money to help with the medical bills: https://www.gofundme.com/spreadthegoodwill

"We don't know the extent of the damage to his legs. We don't know what effect it will have on his future," said Martini.

Martini is even willing to kick in a reward if someone can help solve this senseless crime.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901.528.CASH.