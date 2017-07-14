× DOJ: Former deputy indicted for trying to hire hit man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy has been indicted after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill a witness.

Last year, Jeremy Drewery was indicted for attempting to extort two alleged drug dealers on separate occasions.

Since then, deputies said they have received new information the 42-year-old tired to hire someone to kill a witness connected to one of those cases and notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Drewery is now charged with two counts of Hobbs Act Extortion, two counts of receipt of a bribe by a government agent and one count of solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

He could serve up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.