× Father finds baby with bruises at daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Children Services confirms it is investigating Wright Touch Child Care Center on Clearwood Road after reports a baby there was punched by a child.

According to police, a parent said he picked up his 7-month-old daughter from the daycare in northeast Memphis about 5:30 Thursday evening.

He noticed the child had bruises to her right eye and other areas on her face.

When he asked the daycare owner what happened, she told him the injury happened while the girl was in a playpen. A child who witnessed the incident told the father that a boy at the day care hit the girl in the face with his fist.

The father took the child to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital and called police.

He told police that three of his daughters attend the daycare and that there had never been any problems.

The daycare’s capacity is seven children. State inspections show no recent violations.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services also is investigating.