Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The new Sprouts Farmers Market in East Memphis is helping locals eat fresh.

The new location inside the old Kroger at Perkins and Poplar just opened its doors this week and is filled with fresh produce and natural and organic meats.

The Chubby Vegetarian Justin Burks stopped by Live at 9 to show us what we can create with fresh veggies!

Want more ideas?

Be sure to check out Justin's cookbooks: The Chubby Vegetarian and The Southern Vegetarian