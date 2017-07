× Death investigation underway in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives have a death investigation on their hands in South Memphis.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to the corner of Joubert Ave. & Benford St. where a body was found.

So far, police haven’t released any details about what led to the person’s death.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this case.