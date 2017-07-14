× Police: Woman found at Wendy’s died of natural causes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a body found Friday morning inside a car at a Union Avenue Wendy’s is an elderly woman who apparently died of natural causes.

The woman was seen on surveillance video leaving the restaurant the night before. Police say she died when she reached her car.

The Kia was in the Wendy’s parking lot located in the 1500 block of Union Avenue. Firefighters broke out one of the back windows trying to reach the woman.