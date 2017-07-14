× Arkansas mother convicted of smuggling meth in car seats

BATESVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas mother is facing 23 years behind bars after being convicted of smuggling meth in her kids’ car seats.

Elsa Solis of Batesville was charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute and deliberate concealment.

According to Arkansas Online, the 38 year old was arrested during a traffic stop in July 2015 after authorities discovered $19,000 and five pounds of meth hidden inside car seats.

To make matters worse, her children were sitting in those seats at the time, the Associated Press reported.

Seven others including her boyfriend Ivan Pedraza were also convicted in the crime.