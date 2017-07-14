× Alcorn County jail worker accused of relationship with inmate

CORINTH, Miss. — A food services worker at the Alcorn County Detention Center has been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime after she admitted to having a physical relationship with an inmate.

Susan Iwema, 51, is in custody at the jail on $3,000 bond.

Alcorn County Chief Deputy Dusty Essary said Iwema had been using Facebook Messenger to communicate with the inmate for two to three months.

The inmate had the cell phone illegally. That phone has been confiscated.

Iwema is a supervisor with CBM Food Services, The company is contracted with the jail, so she does not technically work for the jail.

Authorities began looking for evidence after receiving tips about Iwema and the inmate, Essary said.