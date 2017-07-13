Woman held at gunpoint in Hickory Hill home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police said they were looking for two suspects who broke into a Hickory Hill home, held a woman at gunpoint and pistol-whipped a man.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on Shinault Lane.

According to a police report, two men knocked on the door asking for a man named Willie. The woman who answered told them no one by that name lived there, but about 10 minutes later they came back. Police said they broke in through a back door.

The victim told police she hid in a closet and called 911.

But she said the suspects found her, pointed a gun at her and asked, "where is the money?"

She told them she didn’t know, so they ransacked the house and pistol-whipped another man who was there.

Police said when a friend rang the doorbell, the victims were able to escape.

Neighbors told WREG the incident was likely isolated and targeted. They said the house often has multiple cars out front.

They got away with a cellphone, authorities said.

They said the suspects got away in an old-model white Nissan Sentra with a spoiler in the back and front and rear-end damage.