Video shows Commissioner Justin Ford’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Surveillance video from a local Church's Chicken the night Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford was arrested has been released.

Ford was accused of beating and choking his girlfriend outside the restaurant's Medical District location in April.

The video shows the car Ford and his girlfriend were in pull in to the parking lot. The car stops before finally pulling into a spot in the back.

The driver's side car door repeatedly opens and shuts as the reported commotion takes place inside the car.

As police pull into the parking lot, several people run out and begin pointing officers to the vehicle.

The passenger side door opens and the person is placed under arrest.

According to the police report Ford was in the passenger seat.

Originally, he was facing aggravated assault, a felony carrying up to 15 years in prison, and was also facing a false imprisonment charge.

Just this week, Ford took an Alford plea which allows him to acknowledge the state has enough evidence against him while still maintaining his innocence.

Ford was ordered to 11 months, 29 days probation as well as anger management classes.

WREG's Bridget Chapman learned the video itself was never entered into evidence and it's unclear when or if it would have been shown in the case.