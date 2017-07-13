× Trump nominates Norris, Parker as federal judges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Mark Norris of Collierville and Memphis attorney Thomas Parker have been nominated by President Trump for federal judge’s seats in Memphis.

Norris is currently Tennessee’s Senate majority leader and represents District 32 in east Shelby County. He had been rumored to be mulling a bid for governor. Parker is an attorney at Baker Donelson.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., released a statement praising the selection of Norris and Parker: “I welcome President Trump’s decision to nominate Mark Norris and Thomas Parker to serve West Tennessee as federal district court judges,” said Corker. “Mark has long been a devoted public servant in Tennessee, first in Shelby County and now as majority leader of the Tennessee State Senate. Tommy is a respected litigator and former federal prosecutor in Memphis. I am confident that they both understand the proper role of a judge and will faithfully uphold the law. I congratulate Mark and Tommy on their nominations and am pleased to recommend them to my colleagues for confirmation.”